Swan Coach House

3130 Slaton Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
Website
| +1 404-261-0636
Atlanta's Headquarters for Ladies Who Lunch Atlanta Georgia United States
More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 4pm

Atlanta's Headquarters for Ladies Who Lunch

As the stomping grounds for ladies who lunch, bridal luncheons, and baby showers, the Swan Coach House has been a Buckhead staple since 1965. A group of ladies opened the restaurant, gift shop, and art gallery to raise money for the arts while serving their family recipes on their own plates and silverware. Since then, the restaurant has become well known for Southern staples like their chicken salad, frozen fruit salad, cheese straws, and champagne punch. Be sure to visit the lavish Swan House at the Atlanta History Center while you’re there.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

