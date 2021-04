Strandbad Tiefenbrunnen Bellerivestrasse 200, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland

A Family-Friendly Badi on Lake Zurich One of Zurich’s largest badis, Strandbad Tiefenbrunnen attracts families with its stunning non-swimmer’s pool (accessed via a wooden footbridge), meandering 62-meter water slide, multi-level jumping platform, and all sorts of activities from outdoor table tennis to volleyball on its sprawling lakeside lawn.