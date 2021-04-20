Stone Street
Outdoor Restaurant Row in Financial DistrictIf you are looking for a fun, buzzing eating scene in the Wall Street area, this is it. Stone Street is a narrow, cobblestone street lined with restaurants and bars and filled with outdoor, communal tables. During lunch on nice days, an energetic crowd of casual business types from the Wall Street area fill the alley with loud laughter and clinking glasses. And after work—especially on Wednesday and Thursday nights—it's a busy social scene.
Stone Street was the first paved street in NYC. It starts at Hanover Square (off William Street 2 blocks south of Wall Street). Look for the imposing brownstone India House with the famous Harry's Bar in the basement and walk around the building. Directions may sound complicated, but once you get in the area, follow the buzz of the crowd or ask one of the locals.
About ten years ago, this historic corridor had a $2 million restoration of its cobblestone streets and vintage lamp posts, which helped usher in the new restaurants and the young crowds. Popular eateries include Adrienne's Pizza Bar, Vintry Wine & Whisky and Ulysses Pub. Also on this street is Harry's; opened in 2006, it is a new generation offshoot of the historic Harry's at Hanover, a high-profile eatery in the financial district from 1972 to 2003.
Food festivals also attract a hungry crowd. Look for Stone Street Fest in May and the Oyster Festival in September.