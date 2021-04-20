Where are you going?
Little Star Provisions

1198 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Website
| +1 404-365-0410
Award-Winning Cafe and Home Store Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Award-Winning Cafe and Home Store

It's difficult to pin down what exactly Star Provisions is. Is it a cafe run by award-winning team Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison? Is it an upscale grocery store where you can buy artisan meats and cheeses found in restaurants like Abbatoir and Bacchanalia? Is it a home goods store selling beautiful pieces of kitchenware? The answer is all of the above. And while the restaurant is delicious (try the prosciutto, sweet butter, and parmesan baguette!), the store is often overlooked in all the foodie mayhem. The glassware, serving utensils, and other items are sure to add unique touches to your home.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

