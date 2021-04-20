Where are you going?
Six years after Hurricane Katrina, nearly 200 families in New Orleans are still living in FEMA trailers. The St. Bernard Parish, located about 10 miles from downtown, was one of the communities most severely affected. The St. Bernard Project, a nonprofit dedicated to rebuilding homes in the area, relies on up to 250 volunteers daily. In one day, volunteers might install a floor or paint the walls of a small house. Skilled volunteers may assist with plumbing and electrical projects. The time commitment can be as little as a half day or as long as a month. Volunteers are responsible for their own lodging but receive discounts at partner hotels.

The St. Bernard Project, (504) 277-6831. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

