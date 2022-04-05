Where are you going?
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

The undisputed king of Tahoe’s big mountain resorts has always been Squaw Valley, even more so since it merged with neighboring Alpine Meadows in 2012. The combined resorts have a whopping 6,000 acres of terrain, with the longest run topping out at 3.2 miles. Beginners should head to High Camp, with its large, open bowls and views of Lake Tahoe, while more experienced skiers and riders can test their mettle on challenging slopes like KT-22, Granite Chief, and Broken Arrow. If you’re not one for snow sports, visit the small ski museum, which celebrates Squaw’s history as the site of the 1960 Winter Olympic Games, or visit in the summer, when the mountain offers everything from hiking and mountain biking to fly-fishing.
By Ann Marie Brown , AFAR Local Expert

Greta Franklin de Matos
over 7 years ago

With a fresh layer of powder Squaw is a great little escape. Weaving in and out of the groomers the tree runs provide a bit of solitude and silence. Best of all the mountains are only a 3.5 hour drive north of the city (San Fran), making for a great weekender all winter.

