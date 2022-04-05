Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Olympic Valley, CA 96146, USA

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows The undisputed king of Tahoe’s big mountain resorts has always been Squaw Valley, even more so since it merged with neighboring Alpine Meadows in 2012. The combined resorts have a whopping 6,000 acres of terrain, with the longest run topping out at 3.2 miles. Beginners should head to High Camp, with its large, open bowls and views of Lake Tahoe, while more experienced skiers and riders can test their mettle on challenging slopes like KT-22, Granite Chief, and Broken Arrow. If you’re not one for snow sports, visit the small ski museum, which celebrates Squaw’s history as the site of the 1960 Winter Olympic Games, or visit in the summer, when the mountain offers everything from hiking and mountain biking to fly-fishing.