Spencer Spit State Park
521 Bakerview Rd, Lopez Island, WA 98261, USA
| +1 360-468-2251
Camp on the Beach the San Juan IslandsI've never camped anywhere quite like the beach sites at Spencer Spit State Park on Lopez Island, Washington. Of course the scenery was beautiful, but something about camping amidst the San Juan Islands and watching the ferries passing by made it a truly special place to spend a weekend. When I consider that it took us about an hour and a half of driving and an hour long picturesque ferry ride to get to the park from Seattle - it almost makes me giddy and ready to hop in the car to go back.
Spit State Park is a 138-acre marine and camping park that has two sand spits that jut out towards a small island to form a small lagoon. The park is also part of the Cascadia Marine Trail, and has several sites and moorage buoys reserved for those traveling this route around Puget Sound.
The park has 37 tent sites and three group sites - however, we came specifically to stay in the walk-in beach sites. There are seven beach sites numbering 44-50 and while all of them have a spectacular view the ones on the far end (sites 48-50) are oriented for the best views out across the water.