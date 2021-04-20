Spa Avania
7500 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258, USA
| +1 480-483-5558
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 6pm
Spa AvaniaThe idea that your body has an internal clock forever synchronized with natural time is the premise behind everything at Spa Avania at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort. The spa uses music, time-specific treatments, and a selection of specially brewed teas to balance your biological rhythm. Also key to this wellness theory is the need for natural light; happily, architect Vernon Swaback, who studied with Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the spa with a focus on light and with a sun-drenched palette.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Relax in the Lap of Spa Luxury
In the already supremely relaxing desert oasis that is Scottsdale, Spa Avania at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa is a slice of nirvana. As a guest, you could stay in your corner of the gender-exclusive locker room and outdoor areas, complete with hot tub, cold soak and showers and be perfectly content. But the coed area anchored by the heated French Celtic mineral pool simply cannot be missed. Decked out with jets for even further relaxation, the pool beckons one and all in for a long soak. Before or after your soak, be sure to luxuriate in any one (or more!) of Spa Avania's incredible treatments; we fell for the O2 Awakening Facial and emerged looking and feeling radiant. We also loved Avania's attention to the rhythm of the day and how treatment focus, fragrances and even spa water flavors evolve as the clock winds in order to give you the ideal experience based on the hour. Now that's luxury!