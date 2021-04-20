Relax in the Lap of Spa Luxury

In the already supremely relaxing desert oasis that is Scottsdale, Spa Avania at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa is a slice of nirvana. As a guest, you could stay in your corner of the gender-exclusive locker room and outdoor areas, complete with hot tub, cold soak and showers and be perfectly content. But the coed area anchored by the heated French Celtic mineral pool simply cannot be missed. Decked out with jets for even further relaxation, the pool beckons one and all in for a long soak. Before or after your soak, be sure to luxuriate in any one (or more!) of Spa Avania's incredible treatments; we fell for the O2 Awakening Facial and emerged looking and feeling radiant. We also loved Avania's attention to the rhythm of the day and how treatment focus, fragrances and even spa water flavors evolve as the clock winds in order to give you the ideal experience based on the hour. Now that's luxury!