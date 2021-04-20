Sinsa-dong
Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Coffee and Clothing Coalesce in GarosugilCafé Publique is one of my favorite spots to sip a beverage and watch the world go by in Seoul. Actually more of a café hybrid attached to a quirky boutique called Around the Corner, Café Publique serves up a cool bohemian vibe similar to what you would expect to find on Paris’ left bank.
Leather bags, bath products, silk scarves and an array of clothing abound here; so after you indulge in a caramel macchiato, take a moment to browse for funky treasures.
Follow up your visit with a stroll around the pretty Garosugil area, where inventive new shops and restaurants pop up daily.
To get to Garosugil use subway line 3 to Sinsa Station, exit 8. Walk directly out of subway for 2 blocks, then turn left at the Missha store into Garosugil.