Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sinsa-dong

Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Coffee and Clothing Coalesce in Garosugil Seoul South Korea

Coffee and Clothing Coalesce in Garosugil

Café Publique is one of my favorite spots to sip a beverage and watch the world go by in Seoul. Actually more of a café hybrid attached to a quirky boutique called Around the Corner, Café Publique serves up a cool bohemian vibe similar to what you would expect to find on Paris’ left bank.

Leather bags, bath products, silk scarves and an array of clothing abound here; so after you indulge in a caramel macchiato, take a moment to browse for funky treasures.

Follow up your visit with a stroll around the pretty Garosugil area, where inventive new shops and restaurants pop up daily.

To get to Garosugil use subway line 3 to Sinsa Station, exit 8. Walk directly out of subway for 2 blocks, then turn left at the Missha store into Garosugil.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points