Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sir Albert Hotel

Albert Cuypstraat 2-6, 1072 CT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 710 7258
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sir Albert Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Check Availability >

Sir Albert Hotel

Who is Sir Albert? This issue might perplex the uninitiated because the hotel and its staff insist that the mysterious aristocrat transformed his private mansion into a collection of sleek and fashionable pieds-à-terre for the international cognoscenti who come to Amsterdam. In reality, the 19th-century red-brick building was once a diamond factory, built to be so sturdy that the trams wouldn’t shake it, and, while that rich history is reflected in some of the angular and clean-lined decor, it’s more fun to imagine that a wealthy eccentric has designed the stylish and spacious rooms and left you in the hands of a staff used to realizing whims before they’re even imagined.

The rooms themselves are indulgent in a minimalist way, with dashes of both Japanese modernism and midcentury Scandinavian design in the black wooden floors, oversized white soaking tubs, and all the latest technology; clearly, Sir Albert is well traveled. He also must have a taste for authentic Japanese cuisine, considering the house restaurant is inspired by traditional Japanese pubs and attracts discerning foodies and hip young locals alike. He clearly travels in trendy circles, considering his house’s location in lively De Pijp; his appreciation for art, too, is evident in the proximity to the Museumplein.
By Kate Thorman , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

Meet Kenya’s Most Iconic Wildlife
Meet Kenya’s Most Iconic Wildlife
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase
The Ultimate Friends Trip in The Bahamas
The Ultimate Friends Trip in The Bahamas
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase
Discover Asheville, North Carolina’s Cultural Capital
Discover Asheville, North Carolina’s Cultural Capital
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase
Explore Maine’s Most Captivating—and Healing—Coastal Landscapes
Explore Maine’s Most Captivating—and Healing—Coastal Landscapes
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase