Sir Albert Hotel

Sir Albert HotelWho is Sir Albert? This issue might perplex the uninitiated because the hotel and its staff insist that the mysterious aristocrat transformed his private mansion into a collection of sleek and fashionable pieds-à-terre for the international cognoscenti who come to Amsterdam. In reality, the 19th-century red-brick building was once a diamond factory, built to be so sturdy that the trams wouldn’t shake it, and, while that rich history is reflected in some of the angular and clean-lined decor, it’s more fun to imagine that a wealthy eccentric has designed the stylish and spacious rooms and left you in the hands of a staff used to realizing whims before they’re even imagined.
The rooms themselves are indulgent in a minimalist way, with dashes of both Japanese modernism and midcentury Scandinavian design in the black wooden floors, oversized white soaking tubs, and all the latest technology; clearly, Sir Albert is well traveled. He also must have a taste for authentic Japanese cuisine, considering the house restaurant is inspired by traditional Japanese pubs and attracts discerning foodies and hip young locals alike. He clearly travels in trendy circles, considering his house’s location in lively De Pijp; his appreciation for art, too, is evident in the proximity to the Museumplein.
