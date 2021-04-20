Where are you going?
Four Seasons Seoul

Saemunan-ro, Sajik-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
| +82 2-6388-5000
The Elegance of the Presidential Three-Bedroom Suite South Korea
A Distinctly Korean Spa Sanctuary South Korea
The Elegance of the Presidential Three-Bedroom Suite South Korea
A Distinctly Korean Spa Sanctuary South Korea

Four Seasons Seoul

The Four Seasons earns its five stars for everything from its location—smack in the middle of Seoul’s most-visited palaces and landmarks—to its detailed amenities, such as customizable mattresses. Rooms overlook Gyeongbokgung Palace, the largest and arguably most beautiful of the royal residences, or Cheonggyecheon stream, each a few minutes’ walk from the hotel. Its seven restaurants and lounges include a two-level sushi and sake bar, a Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, and an exotic cocktail bar hidden speakeasy-style in the basement. The massive wellness center combines traditional Korean spa rituals with personalized beauty treatments and a 24-hour gym with panoramic views. An indoor pool and saunas, a virtual golf simulator, and a Lego kids’ lounge provide something for every guest.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

over 3 years ago

The Elegance of the Presidential Three-Bedroom Suite

Welcome to the extraordinarily good life: Taking the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul’s suite offerings to new heights, the Presidential Three-Bedroom Suite is a special haven surrounded by panoramic views of the city. Spread out over a remarkable 4,445 square feet—larger than many actual three-bedroom homes—the suite features an extra-wide living and dining room (where floor-to-ceiling windows frame N Seoul Tower vistas), a customizable Four Seasons Bed, a curated art collection, and a spa bathroom. Guests naturally get the VIP treatment with access to the elegant Club Lounge, as well as special perks like round-trip airport transportation, complimentary mini-bars, laundry, and pressing, use of the private membership health club, and daily breakfast and one 50-minute spa service for each person registered to the suite.
over 3 years ago

A Distinctly Korean Spa Sanctuary

Dating back centuries, Korea’s spa traditions center on the bathhouse, where seasoned staffers scrub, cleanse, and massage bodies back to a natural glow. At Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, the serene spa takes its cues from these traditional services, mixing them with modern techniques and products to cater to travel-weary guests. Signature services include the three-hour My Present of Beauty, feauring a Nuruk rice and ginger body scrub, a rice milk head ritual, and detoxifying massage performed with warm, herb-filled poultices. The Um-Yang Ritual aims to balance the body using heated towels, clay masks, and herbal mixes made according to ancient recipes. A dedicated section for men—with a Korean sauna, hot and cold pools, and barbershop—rounds out the facilities.

