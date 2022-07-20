Canvas
With its relatively low skyline, Amsterdam
doesn’t have many rooftop bars; this one, seven stories up on peak of the Volkshotel, offers a panoramic look at the city from both its spacious, windowed interior and its generously sized terrace. By day, it’s a quiet spot for breakfast and lunch; come early evening, it shifts into lively post-work-cocktail mode, with young Amsterdammers flocking here for the excellent sunset views and affordable drinks. On Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. until the wee hours, the space transforms into a throbbing nightclub, with DJs spinning a mix of house and disco.