Wibautstraat 150, 1091 GR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 261 2110
Canvas Amsterdam The Netherlands

More info

Sun - Thur 7am - 1am
Fri, Sat 7am - 4am



With its relatively low skyline, Amsterdam doesn’t have many rooftop bars; this one, seven stories up on peak of the Volkshotel, offers a panoramic look at the city from both its spacious, windowed interior and its generously sized terrace. By day, it’s a quiet spot for breakfast and lunch; come early evening, it shifts into lively post-work-cocktail mode, with young Amsterdammers flocking here for the excellent sunset views and affordable drinks. On Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. until the wee hours, the space transforms into a throbbing nightclub, with DJs spinning a mix of house and disco.
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

