Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Butcher Social Club

Overhoeksplein 1, 1031 KS Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 215 9515
The Butcher Social Club Amsterdam The Netherlands

More info

Sun, Thur 8am - 12am
Mon - Wed, Fri, Sat 8am - 1am

The Butcher Social Club

The trendy Amsterdam-Noord district is home to the city’s newest outpost of the famed burger joint called the Butcher. Set inside the hip designer hotel Sir Adam, the sprawling, dual-level space is pure fun, with table tennis, pinball, billiards, and live DJs five nights a week. Open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, this is where you’ll find chic young locals devouring gourmet burgers and fries and sipping fancy cocktails. The waterfront terrace offers excellent views of the IJ River. It’s a free five-minute ferry ride to the restaurant from Amsterdam’s main train station.
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

10 “Stranger Things” Filming Locations You Can Visit
10 “Stranger Things” Filming Locations You Can Visit
14 Delicious French Pastries for Gourmands With a Sweet Tooth
14 Delicious French Pastries for Gourmands With a Sweet Tooth
Can You Visit Yosemite Right Now?
Can You Visit Yosemite Right Now?
The Best Deals for Travelers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022
The Best Deals for Travelers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022