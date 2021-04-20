Where are you going?
Nuvo Niche [CLOSED]

232 Prinsengracht
Website
| +31 6 54992552
Nuvo Niche Amsterdam The Netherlands

Nuvo Niche

Amsterdam is known for its denim—Scotch & Soda, G-Star, and Denham all started here—but the capital’s thriving fashion scene offers way more than just jeans. The Jordaan’s trendy Nine Streets area is packed with small local boutiques, like this airy, white-walled shop that stocks affordable pieces from up-and-coming Dutch designers and international brands, along with a selection of whimsical decor items and gifts. Look for colorful scarves from Les Copines and cool shades from Gobi—both made in Amsterdam. The store’s in-house label, Resident by Nuvo Niche, includes a line of Jordaan-branded sweatshirts and tees—cool souvenirs that you’d actually want to wear.
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

