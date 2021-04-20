Where are you going?
Hotel Cappuccino

South Korea, Seoul, Gangnam-gu, Nonhyeon 1(il)-dong, Bongeunsa-ro, 155
Website
| +82 2-2038-9500
Hotel Cappuccino

The Hotel Cappuccino may look like another Gangnam skyscraper hotel, but guests here will find a refreshing emphasis on value—and not just the monetary kind. Among the thoughtful surprises are the Angel Elevator, which makes a clean-water charity donation with each key card swipe, and an in-room Earn & Giveaway box that provides an amenity-traded option for a free drink voucher at the hotel’s café (or the opportunity to pay it forward). The design is vintage-industrial chic, from the metal bunk beds (each with its own TV) in quad rooms to the work stool in the gin-centric rooftop bar. A 24-hour gym, business center, and lifestyle boutique suit pretty much any fancy, and custom-made doggie beds and snacks are available for pets.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

