Flower Market (Bloemenmarkt)

If you wish to see the best local flower market in Amsterdam , head to the block-long Bloemenmarkt on the Singel Canal. It is the most famous flower market in the Netherlands, and it is a floating market, dating back to 1862.While the flower market is mostly for locals, visitors enjoy shopping here as well. At the market you can find fresh flowers year round, and you can even purchase tulip bulbs to take home. They will assist you in selecting bulbs that can legally be taken back to your country.I enjoyed these very colorful wooden tulips on display at the market. I knew to expect wooden shoes in Amsterdam , but this was a novelty. I was also surprised here to see Cannabis Starter Kits for sale. While such a thing may be legal in Amsterdam, it would not be a recommended souvenir for most visitors. Makes for an interesting photo, however.If you are visiting Amsterdam, be sure to make a trip to the Bloemenmarkt. It is colorful, fun and a great place to wander. The market is located at 610-616 Singel, 1017 Binnenstad, NL and is open every day of the week except Sunday. Great place to meet the locals, and a wonderful place to take photos too!