Flower Market (Bloemenmarkt)

Tulipsssss!

...a lovely day spent strolling around Amsterdam, Holland. Quaint little side streets filled with surprises and tucked away stores. It was there that we came upon the Bloemenmarkt (Bloom Market) where bundles and bundles of tulips and other flowers were for sale. Just a couple euros for a bouquet of flowers, VERY unlike the prices I am used to in America! During our adventure we came upon a jewelry shop where the owner makes the jewelry right there on the premises. Unique pieces on display in the window tempting you as you walk by. A sweet little silver ring caught my eye so we went in and had my finger measured and were told to return at 5:00 and it would be ready. It became my most treasured souvenir from Amsterdam and will perhaps be the photo in my next highlight! ;)