Singh Farms Farmers Market

Saturday Morning Farmers Market
It took me two years to find this slice of heaven in the desert. One of the best local hang outs on a Saturday morning. A retreat really. Singh Meadows is known for the very best organic veggies, hand-raised right out of the soil and plucked by the local farmers here. Inside the open air store, you'll find heaps of assorted, oven-baked breads, herbs, herb butter, jams + jellies from local jammers, tons of fruits and veggies, freshly jarred honey, and fresh eggs. Just about every Saturday, they feature a local cook making breakfast in the outdoors cafe with the freshest ingredients. After breakfast, take a stroll through their gardens shaded by huge trees throughout the property. Visit the chickens in the back, watch the peacocks cruise around, and breathe in the aroma of their organic mulch. Open every Saturday til 1pm. They close shop from early June-August when the heat's too much to tolerate. Directions: Take exit 48 for Thomas Rd off the 101N/S and head East. It's right off the exit where all the trees are.