Silky Oaks Lodge
Finlayvale Road, Mossman QLD 4873, Australia
| +61 2 9918 4355
The Hotel in the Middle of the Daintree RainforestImagine your hotel room looking out into the middle of the rainforest. At Silky Oaks, it's your reality. Some balconies have hammocks (my favourite feature in the room); other room balconies even have a bed! The restaurant also looks over the rainforest making the delicious food here stand out even more because of the atmosphere. It is the ideal place for honeymooners (though I'd recommend the resort to anyone).
There is no wi-fi access in the rooms. Silky Oaks wants you to relax and reconnect but for your convenience they have a lovely living room if you need to get internet connected.
The Healing Waters spa is not to be missed. The Thai massage loosened up all of the tight knots I had in my muscles. My friends received the detoxifying ritual and were completely blissed out afterwards.
I have to say for the complete experience that the Silky Oaks Lodge is my favourite hotel to date.
More Recommendations
Lodge in the Daintree
I really enjoyed a couple of nights at this very, very nice lodge on the edge of Daintree National Park and alongside the Mossman River. The lodge is beautiful and well maintained within the tropical rainforest. If I'd had more time, I would have ventured farther, but as it was, I loved hiking the trails, swimming in the river and relaxing in the bar and restaurant. The staff was really pleasant and helpful.
Beach Billabong
The beautiful swimming hole in the Mossman River just steps from the lodge itself. Wonderul swimming, and if you are quiet and just hang out for a while, there's a very good chance you will see one or more turtles.
Treehouse Restaurant
The restaurant sits above the Mossman River, and distinctively beautiful. Even better, the food is some of the best I have had in Australia. Hat's off to chef Laurent Pedemay. And Mark, the restaurant manager, is fantastic at attending to your needs, talking about all the wonderful wine and beer options, and answering any other questions you might have. He can help with info about more adventurous things to do as well.
Treehouse Restaurant from inside
I wanted to show an image from inside the restaurant too, so you can see you are right above the river. The same goes for the Riverhouse Rooms, one of the lodging options I recommend. There are three of the riverhouse rooms that have an additional living area next to the bedroom, which is a really nice addition. I wish I had known to ask for it.