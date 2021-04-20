Silky Oaks Lodge Finlayvale Road, Mossman QLD 4873, Australia

The Hotel in the Middle of the Daintree Rainforest Imagine your hotel room looking out into the middle of the rainforest. At Silky Oaks, it's your reality. Some balconies have hammocks (my favourite feature in the room); other room balconies even have a bed! The restaurant also looks over the rainforest making the delicious food here stand out even more because of the atmosphere. It is the ideal place for honeymooners (though I'd recommend the resort to anyone).



There is no wi-fi access in the rooms. Silky Oaks wants you to relax and reconnect but for your convenience they have a lovely living room if you need to get internet connected.



The Healing Waters spa is not to be missed. The Thai massage loosened up all of the tight knots I had in my muscles. My friends received the detoxifying ritual and were completely blissed out afterwards.



I have to say for the complete experience that the Silky Oaks Lodge is my favourite hotel to date.

