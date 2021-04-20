Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay
3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard
| +1 702-632-4555
Sun - Thur 10am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm
Desert SharksThe Shark Reef Aquarium can be counted among the new generation of underwater experiences, giving visitors the sense that they're immersed, or at least surrounded, by some of the most striking marine creatures on the planet (including some 15 different species of sharks).
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Something fishy
When in Vegas make sure you visit the Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay. While the sharks aren't the biggest out there, the range of fish life is cool to look at and there are very informative info panels throughout. The kids will love you for it!