Shangri La Islamic Art Museum

4055 Pāpū Cir, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
+1 808-734-1941
Wed - Sat 9am - 1:30pm

Shangri La

If you're interested in architecture, design, or Islamic art, Doris Duke's Shangri La is for you! Don't be fooled by the simple facade; the interior of the home as well as the views from the gardens are spectacular! Islamic art from all over the world (including entire rooms transported from other countries and a Mughal Garden modeled after the Pakistani original) awaits you. The living room opens completely on one side to a lawn overlooking a magnificent ocean view, and the dining room was created to feel like an Islamic tent! Shangri La is a truly unique experience! (Tickets are limited and usually sell out, so be sure to reserve your space in advance).
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

Deidre Rowe I Flashbulb Moments
almost 7 years ago

Tasteful Treasures

The home of Doris Duke in Honolulu is often overlooked by visitors to Waikiki focused on swimming and shopping, but it is simply stunning. You'll get there by a pre-booked shuttle bus from the Honolulu Academy of Art (also worth a visit), and can take a tour of heiress and philanthropist Doris Duke's home and her beautiful collection of Islamic art. Her home itself is a pleasure to view and tells the story of her passions for travel and art. Enjoy lunch at the Pavilion Cafe back at the Honolulu Academy of Art. This tour is a real highlight of any trip to Hawaii.

