Seligman Performing Arts Center Beverly Hills, MI 48025, USA

Attend a Performance of the Chamber Society The Chamber Music Society of Detroit plays at a revolving list of nine venues in Southeast Michigan during a series of events throughout the year, such as the Sunday Recital Series, Signature Chamber Series, Listen at the Library, and CMSD in Depth.



Fans of classical music should not miss the chance to catch a performance of this world-class group that has been performing since 1945.