Second Saturday Art Walk St. Petersburg, FL, USA

Discover Art in St Pete at the Second Saturday Art Walks St Petersburg is developing into a premier art town. It boasts three major art museums , a bounty of art galleries and studios, and a much loved 2nd Saturday Art Walk.



Every second Saturday, galleries, studios, and workshops throw open their doors to the public. From painting to photography, ceramics to glass making, portraiture to abstracts, found art to metal art, there is something for everyone.



A map of the route is available online (it changes slightly each month to include different venues). The map also shows the trolley stops serving the walk. The St Pete Trolley operates free of charge serving the art walk route for the night.



Many galleries will provide refreshments. Workshops (such as the glass studios) will have working demonstrations throughout the evenings.



After the art walk, stop by one of the many restaurants and bars on Central Avenue or Beach Drive for a late dinner or drinks and share what was your favorite art of the night.