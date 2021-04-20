Sechseläuten-Platz
Sechseläuten-Platz
An "Explosive" Way to Usher in SpringZurich’s most colorful and unusual festival—Sechseläuten or the “Burning of the Böögg”—takes place on the third Monday of each April at Sechseläutenplatz in front of the Zurich Opera House. After a parade through the city by members of the traditional guilds in historical costume, the guildsmen gather in the square as the Böögg—a giant wadded snowman meant to represent winter—is lit on fire until he finally explodes, a symbolic ushering in of spring.
Photo © Bruno Macor/Zürich Tourismus.