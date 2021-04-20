Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sechseläuten-Platz

Sechseläuten-Platz
Website
An "Explosive" Way to Usher in Spring Zurich Switzerland

An "Explosive" Way to Usher in Spring

Zurich’s most colorful and unusual festival—Sechseläuten or the “Burning of the Böögg”—takes place on the third Monday of each April at Sechseläutenplatz in front of the Zurich Opera House. After a parade through the city by members of the traditional guilds in historical costume, the guildsmen gather in the square as the Böögg—a giant wadded snowman meant to represent winter—is lit on fire until he finally explodes, a symbolic ushering in of spring.

Photo © Bruno Macor/Zürich Tourismus.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points