Become a Cheese Connoisseur

Whether you are wandering the markets, dining in a quaint café, or indeed just arriving at Geneva airport, the fragrance of homemade cheese is not far from your nostrils. One of the most famous cheeses is Gruyère. Visit its namesake town and cheese factory, La Maison du Gruyère, to delve into the fascinating making process via an audio guide, before sampling some straight from production.



Much less well-known is a tour in the village of Moleson—located on the southern outskirts of Gruyères—where live cheese shows give a further insight into its making. Affoltern im Emmental, Bern, gave birth to the famous Emmental cheese, and dairy shows not only demonstrate traditional and modern methods but also allow you to take part in the process.