How can you not love a town and a region that gave its name to the cheese that makes Swiss fondue so darn good? A trip to the picturesque medieval town of Gruyères has to include a visit to the Maison du Gruyères, a cheese dairy and exhibition center where you can learn the secrets of how this addictively tasty cheese is made. The center is at the foot of Gruyères Castle, another must-see, especially for its exquisitely laid out gardens and indoor audio/visual presentation of the history of the town. The odd-ball highlight of a visit to Gruyères, though, has to be the H.R. Giger Museum—a converted chateau where you can find models, sketches and drawings made by the creator of the "Alien" creature, numerous other movie monsters, and the album cover for "Brain Salad Surgery" by Emerson, Lake and Palmer.