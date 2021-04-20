Where are you going?
The Populist

Merkez Mahallesi, Birahane Sk. 1/D, 34381 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
| +90 212 296 20 34
The Populist Brewery Istanbul Turkey

Sun - Thur 12pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 2am

The Populist Brewery

Turkey isn’t known for its beer, with most menus dominated by the serviceable yet flavorless Efes. The craft beer movement has been gratefully welcomed (especially by expats), and a few breweries have popped up in Istanbul in recent years. The Populist brewery is part of Bomontiada, a massive complex of art and performance spaces, shops, restaurants, and nightlife on the site of the former Bomonti Beer Factory, which closed in the 1950s and was abandoned for several decades. Populist’s food menu is standard pub fare, with a few surprises like a lamb burger with Carolina mustard sauce and a flatbread pizza with kokoreç (better-than-it-sounds grilled lamb intestines). The rotating selection of 12 beers on tap might include a Belgian Turkish wheat with anise and a hoppy IPA. To reach Bomontiada, take the metro to Osmanbey, and from there it’s a 10- to 15-minute walk through a historically diverse and rapidly changing neighborhood.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

