Constantine’s Ark has racked up great reviews since its 2015 opening on a cobbled side street of Sirkeci, where it stands out amid the mostly casual dining options.  Here,  you can expect a polished experience along with a selection of regional cuisine from Turkey, Ottoman specialty dishes, and international favorites. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If you have tickets to see a show at Hodjapasha Cultural Centre or need refueling before spending up at the Spice Bazaar, then Constantine’s Ark is an ideal place to stop. It also happens to be a five-minute walk from the Sirkeci Tram Station and Marmaray Train Station, meaning it’s easy to get to from anywhere in the city.
By Leeann Murphy , AFAR Local Expert

