Tacos and Grilled Corn in Arizona
In downtown Scottsdale
, Arizona, there's a new taco place called Barrio Queen Tequileria. They serve more than 50 kinds of tacos, and I wish I could have tried them all. I lingered there yesterday, and enjoyed a long lunch of shrimp and carnitas tacos, chunky guacamole with pomegranate seeds, and sangria made with sweet peach juice. Do not miss the Mexico City
-style elote, or roasted corn with cotija cheese and lime. And ask for Yvette, a server who is as lovely and welcoming as the place itself.