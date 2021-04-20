Where are you going?
Barrio Queen Tequileria

Scottsdale Vista Estates, Scottsdale, AZ 85266, USA
Tacos and Grilled Corn in Arizona

In downtown Scottsdale, Arizona, there's a new taco place called Barrio Queen Tequileria. They serve more than 50 kinds of tacos, and I wish I could have tried them all. I lingered there yesterday, and enjoyed a long lunch of shrimp and carnitas tacos, chunky guacamole with pomegranate seeds, and sangria made with sweet peach juice. Do not miss the Mexico City-style elote, or roasted corn with cotija cheese and lime. And ask for Yvette, a server who is as lovely and welcoming as the place itself.
By Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff

