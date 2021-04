Served with German Hospitality

For a special dinner head over to the Schweiger2 Restaurant Showroom where, unlike any other place in Munich you'll dine, there is no menu. Instead of ordering just select how many courses you'd like and let the chef know your preferences (particularly any allergies). They will then create something seasonal, unique and delicious just for you. Every dish is consistently served with warm hospitality and a bold wine & cheese list to match.