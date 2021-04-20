Schönbrunn Palace
Schönbrunner Schloßstraße 47, 1130 Wien, Austria
| +43 1 81113239
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Schonbrunn PalaceTook a walk over the summer palace grounds in the heart of the Habsburg empire. Schonbrunn Palace is beautiful, and on a nice day you can take a free city bike and bike twenty minutes out there like we did. Read more: http://wheninespana.wordpress.com/2012/05/16/vienna-home-of-an-emperor/
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Schonbrunn Palace
I regret not finding the time to look inside the Schonbrunn Palace as I only had time to admire it from the outside - another reason to return to Vienna!
almost 7 years ago
Bake your own Apple Strudel
People travel to Austria from far, far away to taste that perfect piece of oven-warm Apfelstrudel. Your stay in Vienna wouldn't be complete without it, and many wish they could take the taste of Austria home with them. Now you finally can, as the Café Residenz, royal bakery to the Habsburgers, will teach you how to get it just right. While many cooks and bakers keep their best recipes a secret, theirs is simply too good not to share.