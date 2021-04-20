Schönbrunn Palace Schönbrunner Schloßstraße 47, 1130 Wien, Austria

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Schonbrunn Palace Took a walk over the summer palace grounds in the heart of the Habsburg empire. Schonbrunn Palace is beautiful, and on a nice day you can take a free city bike and bike twenty minutes out there like we did. Read more: http://wheninespana.wordpress.com/2012/05/16/vienna-home-of-an-emperor/