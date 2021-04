Schönbrunn Palace

People travel to Austria from far, far away to taste that perfect piece of oven-warm Apfelstrudel. Your stay in Vienna wouldn't be complete without it, and many wish they could take the taste of Austria home with them. Now you finally can, as the Café Residenz, royal bakery to the Habsburgers, will teach you how to get it just right. While many cooks and bakers keep their best recipes a secret, theirs is simply too good not to share.