Savory Spice Shop

400 Beach Dr NE #173, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Website
| +1 727-290-9893
You Can Smell the Sweet Scents from the Sidewalk Saint Petersburg Florida United States

More info

Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 7pm

If I were walking blindfolded, I would still know when I'd come within ten feet of the Savory Spice Shop in St. Pete. The seductive scent of the store's treasure chest of spices escapes out the door every time it is open. It lingers to entice passersby to enter and get lost in the seemingly endless variety of spices, rubs, seeds, salts, and peppers offered at Savory Spice. I have never once walked into the store without buying something to bring home to my kitchen.

Located just off Beach Drive on 4th Avenue in downtown St Petersburg, the Savory Spice is owned and operated by Joan and Paul Bailey. Always helpful, they will gladly answer questions and help direct you to the perfect "something" for whatever you are cooking up. It's one of my favorite places to go for Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers for all my foodie friends and family.

(NB: Their salt selection is mind boggling.)
By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

