Savory Spice Shop Encinitas 937 South Coast Highway 101

Sample spice blends before you buy in Encinitas, CA I love this spice shop- the concept is so ingenious, yet why has it taken so long to develop? At Savory Spice, you are allowed to taste any spice blend you want.



Savory Spice has only been open a couple years, but my husband cooks gourmet for a hobby and every couple months, we make the short drive up to the shop to find more spice blends. My personal favorite is the truffle salt, I'm sure they must want to hide the sample jar when they see me coming in the door!



All the spices and herbs are brought in to the shop in bulk and they mix all the blends and package them in the back room. Every type of spice has a sample jar so you can sprinkle a little into your hand, taste and then brush off onto the floor- yes, you are encouraged to do so!



If you love to cook, or know someone who does, check out Savory Spice!