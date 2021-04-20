Santa Anita Park 285 Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007, USA

Thur - Mon 10am - 5pm

626 night market the 626 Night Market that happens three times in the summer, the next one is in early August, is something to see, taste, and do. Located at the Santa Anita Park, there is an amass of grilling stations, food trucks, and stalls to find something really amazing to eat. Pictured above is part of the process in which the Dragon Whisper Beard candy is made.