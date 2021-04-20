Santa Anita Park
285 Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007, USA
| +1 626-574-7223
More info
Thur - Mon 10am - 5pm
626 night marketthe 626 Night Market that happens three times in the summer, the next one is in early August, is something to see, taste, and do. Located at the Santa Anita Park, there is an amass of grilling stations, food trucks, and stalls to find something really amazing to eat. Pictured above is part of the process in which the Dragon Whisper Beard candy is made.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Waffles de Liege
During the 626 night market, the Waffles de Liege food truck was with the food trucks. Being used to the waffles from NYC I wanted to try the LA take on this classic dessert.
almost 7 years ago
Night Grilling
The sight and smell of grilled meat is an amazing thing. Watching these artisans grill up some meat on a stick was like joining Anthony Bourdain on one of his adventures!