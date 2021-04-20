Where are you going?
Santa Anita Park

285 Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007, USA
Website
| +1 626-574-7223
Thur - Mon 10am - 5pm

626 night market

the 626 Night Market that happens three times in the summer, the next one is in early August, is something to see, taste, and do. Located at the Santa Anita Park, there is an amass of grilling stations, food trucks, and stalls to find something really amazing to eat. Pictured above is part of the process in which the Dragon Whisper Beard candy is made.
By Ted Nghiem

Ted Nghiem
almost 7 years ago

Waffles de Liege

During the 626 night market, the Waffles de Liege food truck was with the food trucks. Being used to the waffles from NYC I wanted to try the LA take on this classic dessert.
Ted Nghiem
almost 7 years ago

Night Grilling

The sight and smell of grilled meat is an amazing thing. Watching these artisans grill up some meat on a stick was like joining Anthony Bourdain on one of his adventures!

