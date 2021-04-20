Where are you going?
Rosamunde Sausage Grill

545 Haight St
| +1 415-437-6851
Sun 11:30am - 9pm
Mon - Wed 11:30am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Rosamunde Sausage Grill has three locations throughout the Bay Area and one in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, but the grill in the Lower Haight is Rosamunde’s original.

Since 1998, they’ve been serving their simple menu: choose your sausage (they have everything from Nuernberger bratwurst to spicy merguez to vegan kielbasa) and they’ll serve it to you grilled on a French roll with two free toppings—sauerkraut, grilled onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers, or beef chili.

These sausages are perfectly paired with craft beer, and luckily for you, Toronado Pub is right next door, and you’re more than welcome to take your food from Rosamunde’s inside.

Stop by Sundays through Wednesdays from 11:30 am to 10 pm and Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:30 am to 11 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

