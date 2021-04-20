Rojo Beach Bar and Lounge

Lobster and Homemade Bacon Pizza on Ambergris Caye

Tangy, sweet, smokey, cheesy, zippy, melt-in-your-mouth watery pizza. This is the real deal topped with Caribbean lobster plucked fresh from the sea, sauteed red onions, and handmade bacon and served on a glass table smack in the middle of a beachfront pool. The only problem is, if you want to lick the sauce off your fingers you will have to rent a golf cart and four-wheel it down miles of sandy beach road to get there. But trust me, it's worth the trip.