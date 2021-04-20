Rojo Beach Bar and Lounge
Spend the Afternoon at Rojo Beach BarThe long trek miles north is definitely worth it for a day at Rojo Beach Bar. This swanky yet casual beach bar is easily one of my favorite spots in Belize and I’m obviously not alone. Rojo has received a lot of international acclaim and was recently named one of the top ten beach bars in the world by Huffington Post. Rojo's imaginative drink menu and tantalizing cuisine are a departure from your average beach bar. Then again, Rojo is definitely not your average beach bar. Be sure to try a Rojo Poison, made with Chinese chilies, fresh ginger, a trio of rums, local ginger wine, fresh juice, and perhaps a few other secret ingredients. Do not leave without ordering the lobster pizza —when in season. The dumplings and spicy noodles satiate my craving for quality Asian food in Belize, and don’t forget to save a little room for Rojo’s homemade desserts. From ‘entertainment’ provided by the bartenders Finn and Dani to some of the best drinks and eats I’ve had on my travels, it’s worth allotting an entire afternoon at Rojo Beach Bar. Getting there can be an adventure in itself however. It’s possible to go by golf cart, but after extensive rains, the dirt road may be nearly impassable. It’s easiest to take Coastal Express water taxi for the fastest and least stressful trip. Rojo is closed Sunday and Monday. Open Tues - Sat noon to 10pm. +501-226-4012.
almost 7 years ago
Lobster and Homemade Bacon Pizza on Ambergris Caye
Tangy, sweet, smokey, cheesy, zippy, melt-in-your-mouth watery pizza. This is the real deal topped with Caribbean lobster plucked fresh from the sea, sauteed red onions, and handmade bacon and served on a glass table smack in the middle of a beachfront pool. The only problem is, if you want to lick the sauce off your fingers you will have to rent a golf cart and four-wheel it down miles of sandy beach road to get there. But trust me, it's worth the trip.