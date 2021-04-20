Barefoot Beach Bar
Placencia Sidewalk
Photo by Sarah Purkrabek
Barefoot Beach BarBarefoot Bar is a place that's known for just that: bare feet. Located on the shores of the Caribbean Sea, Barefoot is a Placencia staple where locals and visitors mingle, drink, and eat great Belizean food. The bar is known for the lobster grilled cheese—a huge grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with catch-of-the-day lobster. Buy two: one to eat now, and another to bring home for later. Barefoot also makes perfectly crispy salbutes, which are a great tacolike light lunch to go with your $3 drink special.
over 6 years ago
Seaside Drinks and Tacos in Belize
Chef Stephanie Izard spent lots of time at the divey Barefoot Beach Bar (Main St., next to MnM Dock) during hear honeymoon in Belize. "It’s probably quite the party at night, but we went only in the day, for the amazing fish and shrimp tacos. Everywhere you go in Belize, you’ll find the best homemade flour tortillas; I replicated them when I got back, and now I serve them at my restaurants,” says Izard.
almost 4 years ago
Ice Cold Belkin and an Ocean View
One of our favorite restaurants from living in southern Belize, Barefoot Bar is a casual dining experience and perfect for kicking up your feet and watching the world go by. We'd always go for a cold Belkin or a spicy ginger ale (the perfect drink on a hot day), and go for plantain chips, burger, or fish tacos.