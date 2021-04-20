Robert Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve
Oakland, CA 94611, USA
| +1 888-327-2757
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Volcanic Hiking in the East BayLooking for a great afternoon or evening hike, high above the clouds of the East Bay?
Need a few good labyrinths and a volcano to make it desirable? It so happens, I've found your place.
Located on the border of Oakland and Contra Costa, the parking for Sibley is on Skyline Boulevard. This is a Regional Preserve and is managed by the East Bay Regional Park District.
All the perks of hikes in this part of the Bay are here and include a great network of trails, soaring views and many a grassy vista. It also claims an extinct volcano and at least four or five labyrinths for potential meditation.
You have two major continental plates to thank for the geological grandeur and a few thoughtful locals for the peace of mind, found within.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Labyrinths in the East Bay
Robert Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve in the hills above Oakland, California is dotted with labyrinths of varying size and complexity.
These meditative mazes are a delight to discover on the many trails trails and pathways of this formerly (10 million +/- years ago) volcanic ridge. The trails also offer superlative views of Oakland, San Francisco, and the Bay.
From the Sibley Staging Area, just off of Skyline Boulevard, head towards the Volcanic trail via the Round Top Loop Trail. Keep your eyes out for labyrinths in quarry pits and scattered in the grassy hills alongside the path.
