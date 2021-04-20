Robert Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve Oakland, CA 94611, USA

More info Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm

Volcanic Hiking in the East Bay Looking for a great afternoon or evening hike, high above the clouds of the East Bay?



Need a few good labyrinths and a volcano to make it desirable? It so happens, I've found your place.



Located on the border of Oakland and Contra Costa, the parking for Sibley is on Skyline Boulevard. This is a Regional Preserve and is managed by the East Bay Regional Park District.



All the perks of hikes in this part of the Bay are here and include a great network of trails, soaring views and many a grassy vista. It also claims an extinct volcano and at least four or five labyrinths for potential meditation.



You have two major continental plates to thank for the geological grandeur and a few thoughtful locals for the peace of mind, found within.