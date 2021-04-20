Rhinegeist Brewery
1910 Elm Street
| +1 513-381-1367
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 3pm - 12am
Fri 3pm - 2am
Sat 12pm - 2am
Great New Brewery in an 'Old Beer Town'Rhinegeist is Cincy's newest craft brewery and brewpub! Housed in a cavernous, classic industrial space in the historic Over the Rhine (OTR) district, they serve up some great craft brews. Derived from the German word "geist" meaning ghost, Rhinegeist is a new reflection on the many ghosts of the area's long and storied brewing history.
Rhinegeist breathes dynamic new life into this classically-detailed historic space. Originally built in the late 1800s as a bottling plant for Morlein brewery, it served as a factory for many years until lying dormant for the past decade. The spot is another positive island of commerce, energy, and life in the redevelopment of OTR.
Often local bands play there, setting up right on the brewing platform, and you can play a game of corn-hole, ping pong, or just sit at the Octoberfest-style picnic tables and get to know other craft beer aficionados.
The beers are all nicely flavored, without ever being overbearing. A great example is their IPA. Now, I'm a dark beer guy and generally despise IPAs however, their IPA was smooth, fruity, complex, and without the bitter finish of most IPAs. I'd absolutely buy it again. Fun, funky, fresh food is provided by various gourmet food trucks that drop by.