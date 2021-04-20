Coffee Shop for Remote Workers
When I walked into REV Coffee in Smyrna, I first noticed how many people like me were there. With plenty of table space, there were at least 30 people all tapping away on their laptops. This coffee shop came recommended by a fellow writer, and I could see why. I grabbed a bacon-cheddar biscuit and a chai latte before starting to work. Ask at the counter for the Wi-Fi password, which is free for guests. The old garage-turned-coffee heaven offers all sorts of beverages, including personal french press, as well as a menu of sandwiches and snacks. They play fantastic music and even have open mic night during the week.