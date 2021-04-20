Restaurante Rainha R. Dr. Pereira Caldas 189, 4815 Vizela, Portugal

A Northern Portuguese Food Feast Widely acclaimed by its array of mini dishes called Petiscos, Restaurant Rainha, has become a synonym of traditional northern portuguese cuisine in the little, but very pictorest town of Vizela.



They say that there is no hospitality like the one portrayed by the portuguese northerners, and Oscar (the owner) sure takes care of that of this, when he sits you down and only hands you the wine menu.



One minute I am looking down at the wine menu, the other the table is packed full of local delicatessens like, roasted peppers, grilled chorizos, black pork cured ham, fried pork tenderloin, cured cheese, cod cakes, olives.... I stopped counting at 14 different course that was continuously delivered to the table and I count not see the table cloth anymore.



As I had almost satisfied all my hunger, I ordered a small grilled veal chop as the main course. Of course Oscar did not understand the word small and served me two veal chops that looked like a whole veal was resting on my plate. And let me tell you that the plate was not small.



Guess what happened for dessert? Yes, an array of puddings and cakes, all homemade by Oscar's Mother. Creme caramel, filo pastry with chocolate ganache, soft sponge cake with orange filling.



At the end, the homemade moonshine is brought to table in an inconspicuous bottle to help digest the weeks worth of food that you just treated yourself too.

