Restaurante El Gordo Ii Tv. dos Fiéis de Deus 28, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal

A happening little tapas place, built right into the street steps. El Gordo Tapas — If you have some steps and people waiting, why not take advantage of it? In a small alleyway, this little place has made the most out of some chunky steps; get some cushions, add some tables and presto, outdoor seating. More pictures after the link