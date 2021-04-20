Where are you going?
Restaurante El Gordo Ii

Tv. dos Fiéis de Deus 28, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 342 6372
A happening little tapas place, built right into the street steps.

El Gordo Tapas — If you have some steps and people waiting, why not take advantage of it? In a small alleyway, this little place has made the most out of some chunky steps; get some cushions, add some tables and presto, outdoor seating. More pictures after the link
By Dan Fogarty

Dan Fogarty
almost 7 years ago

Sit back, relax, enjoy the burn and the scene

El Gordo Tapas — If you have some steps and people waiting, why not take advantage of it? In a small alleyway, this little place has made the most out of some chunky steps; get some cushions, add some tables and presto, outdoor seating. Located in the heart of Barrio Alto. More pictures after the link.

