Restaurant la Olla
Reforma 402, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 516 6668
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
More info
Mon - Sat 8am - 10pm
Delectable Oaxacan SpecialtiesRun by the talented Chef Pilar Cabrera, who also offers cooking classes through Casa de los Sabores, La Olla is an unpretentious restaurant offering Oaxacan specialties. Head to the upper-level dining room, which is more spacious than the ground floor, with artwork by local artists. The moles are delicious, but to start, order the squash blossom soup. A beautifully arranged bowl with squash blossoms and seeds with some queso fresco and cream is placed in front of you, then the waiter pours the soup over it. It tastes as good as it looks.
Open 8 am to 10 pm Monday through Saturday. Closed Sundays. La Olla offers a set meal between 1:30 and 4 pm - check the website for the daily menu.