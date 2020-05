Hadley's Date Gardens 83555 Airport Blvd #11, Thermal, CA 92274, USA

Date shakes in the desert Outside of Palm Springs, off the I-10, there are the dinos made famous in Pee-Wee's Playhouse, and there are date shakes made famous by Hadley's. I have been stopping at this fruit and nut stand since I was a little kid, en route to or from my grandparents' house. Today Hadley's is dwarfed by a towering Indian casino next door, but the dates are still as good as ever.