Potager Cafe
208 S Mesquite St, Arlington, TX 76010, USA
| +1 682-553-5811
Tue - Sat 11am - 6pm
Elegance and Home-Cooked Charm at PotagerA year after someone suggested I try Potager (French for little vegetable garden) Cafe, I finally made it tonight and had one of the most fulfilling meals of my life.
My boyfriend and I strolled by sunflowers and into a haven of natural light and delicious aromas. The elegant--and a little eclectic-- decor boasted lace tablecloths; a flashing peace sign; colorful trinkets; and different kinds of dishes, cups, and silverware.
At the counter, we surveyed the menu, which changes twice a day. Cynthia, the French Canadian who opened the restaurant, only buys organic products from local farmers she knows. She changes the menu according to what she receives, like lamb bacon.
The man behind the counter explained how it works: you tell him what you'd like and exactly how much and he serves it right in front of you. Per his suggestion, we each got a sampler with everything on the menu.
After going back for seconds, we got some maple pecan cake and returned to the counter. We decided how much our meal was worth to us and placed in a small envelope. If we'd paid according to the sample prices, we would have paid $35 for two giant plates (and a bit more) and some dessert. We instead chose to pay $60.
While we paid, I admired Cynthia as she made dough for the quiche. She then offered to walk us over to Potager's Other Stuff, which she had closed for the day. The store offers the kinds of products she likes to use in her cooking, as well as beer, wine, candles, lotions, and clothes.