Point Reyes National Seashore

Best of Both

As a Native Californian, I have spent a vast amount of time hiking around various parts of the state. As the daughter of a Scot, and a student at University of Edinburgh, the rest of my time to this point has been spent walking through the rain in various parts of Scotland.





No matter where I am, I'm always a little homesick, and the hills and coast of Point Reyes has proven to be the ideal place to visit when longing for colder weather, or preparing to move to the other side of the planet on my own.





Bearing an astonishing resemblance to the Scottish Highlands, hiking here always always feels a little like walking through a portal that lands me just a few miles away from a favorite walk in Scotland. Complete with Elk, fog (most of the time) and grassy terrain, this is a great spot for Californians looking for a mini-vacation across the pond, or relocated Scots yearning for their home country.





February has proven to be one of the sunnier times to visit, though sometimes there's a bit of sun luck during the summer. Just don't forget your shortbread. After all, Scotland is far away and you'll be wanting snacks.