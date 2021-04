Experience Live Mariachi Music in Mexico City

They've been popularized and commercialized in movies and may even seem to be a cultural stereotype of sorts, but visit Mexico City 's Plaza Garibaldi on any given evening and you'll soon see that the tradition of mariachis is alive and well and very much a part of modern culture.Mariachis gather at Plaza Garibaldi nightly, waiting to be hired for an off-site event or an impromptu in-the-plaza serenade. You can even negotiate for a few songs yourself, or, if you prefer, sit in the plaza and watch the action as mariachis in a variety of outfits wait for work.Although Plaza Garibaldi has spiffed up a bit in recent years (particularly with the opening of the Museum of Tequila and Mezcal a few years ago), it does have a seedy underbelly. It's best not to bring your valuables, and if you enter one of the bars on the plaza's periphery, stay sober enough to keep your wits about you. A popular Garibaldi scam is to invite unsuspecting tourists to several rounds of drinks and then stick them with an astronomical bill.