Plaza de Mayo
Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen s/n, C1087 CABA, Argentina
Photo by Felix Busso
Las Madres de la Plaza de MayoOn every Thursday for the past 40 years, women have walked a picket line around Buenos Aires’s most politically significant plaza. They call themselves Las Madres de la Plaza de Mayo, and each mother present has lost a son or a daughter, presumably “disappeared” at the hands of the nation’s 1970s-era military dictatorships. Some days only a half-dozen mothers lead the march; though increasingly elderly, they are still determined to carry on the fight against all forms of oppression. You’d expect it to be a depressing affair, but in fact it’s quite moving to see the crowd of 50 or more supporters march beside the original mothers as they chant, demanding accountability for one of Latin America’s most shameful and violent historical episodes.
almost 7 years ago
Plaza de Mayo is located in the center of downtown Buenos Aires and is the focal point of political life in the city. Located around this square are several important political buildings including- Casa Rosada (the executive government branch building), City Hall, the Metropolitan Cathedral, the May Pyramid, the Secretaria de Inteligencia (head of the Argentinian Intelligence agency) and Cabildo (the former city council).
almost 7 years ago
Madres de Plaza de Mayo
Every Thursday afternoon, the internationally celebrated human right's group known as the Mothers's of the Plaza de Mayo gather in front of the Casa Rosada wearing their iconic headscarfs. The women met while searching for their missing children and grandchildren who disappeared at the hands of the military dictatorship. The group has been meeting on the plaza every week for over 30 years in order to call attention to human rights abuses both past and present.