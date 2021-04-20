Playa Conchal
Playa Conchal, Provincia de Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Beach Bumming in Playa ConchalPlaya Conchal makes every list of Costa Rica's most beautiful beaches, and once you see it, you'll know why: sand made up of crushed shells; water that has somehow taken on a more turquoise hue than the rest of the coast; gentle, lapping waves; a ruggedly beautiful shoreline, and insanely technicolor sunsets. If you're in the mood to bliss out on your own slice of paradise, then put on your sunscreen, get out your book, and stake out a corner of beach, because you're in the perfect spot.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Snorkeling off Playa Conchal
Playa Conchal's clear, turquoise waters, which are a rarity for the Pacific Coast, make it one of the best spots in the country for snorkeling. The ocean around Costa Rica is home to nearly 7,000 marine species, and snorkeling through the warm Playa Conchal waters is a sure way to see schools of brightly colored tropical fish, as well as sand dollars, sea cucumbers, star fish, and coral along the sea bottom. There are many local guides who will equip you with the necessary gear and take you to the clearest, best spots for paddling among the tropical marine life. Don't forget to slather the sunblock onto your back!
almost 7 years ago
Why to NOT go here - my "pura" experience.
I love to travel and experience/appreciate the uniqueness of different places. I even have fond memories of Juarez,MX if you don't believe me! The below is only my "other side" opinion of what a lot of people consider a "go to" place.
Costa Rica (specifically Guanacaste) is my biggest travel disappointment. I speak Spanish and even with that slight advantage, most people were not nice here. The food was disappointing. The beach was not a pleasant experience. Even the zip lining was run down and "eh". And don't get me started on the misery of the no-see-ums...I think I'll let that pass though as perhaps nature was just telling me this place wasn't for me.
The sunset in this picture is really quite pretty though right? Honestly I hope I'm in the minority of people who dislike this place. But for me... instead of "Pura Vida" I found nothing but "Pura disappointment" (and bug bite scars) here.
Costa Rica (specifically Guanacaste) is my biggest travel disappointment. I speak Spanish and even with that slight advantage, most people were not nice here. The food was disappointing. The beach was not a pleasant experience. Even the zip lining was run down and "eh". And don't get me started on the misery of the no-see-ums...I think I'll let that pass though as perhaps nature was just telling me this place wasn't for me.
The sunset in this picture is really quite pretty though right? Honestly I hope I'm in the minority of people who dislike this place. But for me... instead of "Pura Vida" I found nothing but "Pura disappointment" (and bug bite scars) here.