Playa Conchal

Why to NOT go here - my "pura" experience.

I love to travel and experience/appreciate the uniqueness of different places. I even have fond memories of Juarez,MX if you don't believe me! The below is only my "other side" opinion of what a lot of people consider a "go to" place.



Costa Rica (specifically Guanacaste) is my biggest travel disappointment. I speak Spanish and even with that slight advantage, most people were not nice here. The food was disappointing. The beach was not a pleasant experience. Even the zip lining was run down and "eh". And don't get me started on the misery of the no-see-ums...I think I'll let that pass though as perhaps nature was just telling me this place wasn't for me.



The sunset in this picture is really quite pretty though right? Honestly I hope I'm in the minority of people who dislike this place. But for me... instead of "Pura Vida" I found nothing but "Pura disappointment" (and bug bite scars) here.