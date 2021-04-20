Where are you going?
Platzl 3, 80331 München, Germany
Platzl Gassen: A Hidden Medieval Courtyard

Hidden away just to the left of Starbucks is a corridor that leads you to a medieval courtyard. Numerous artists, craftsmen, and civil servants have lived here since medieval times, and the residences are still in use today. So much of life in medieval times took place in courtyards like this one, away from the prying eyes of the street. Stepping into Platzl Gassen feels a little bit like slipping back in time a few hundred years.

Of particular interest are the houses at Platzl 2 and 3 with their "Ohrwascheln"—asymmetrical roofs.



By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

