Get the Juices Flowing

After indulging in delicious local Guatemalan fare – plantains, rice, beans, and the like – you may want to let your body take a breather with some healthier sustenance. Thankfully, Guatemala City is home to a branch of Pitaya Juice Bar ( Antigua has the other branch), a colorful, playful shop that serves up light and fresh tastes of Latin America. Not in the mood for a liquid lunch, or even a Latin one? You can still bring a Greek wrap or Thai salad out to savor on the patio.