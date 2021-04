Pergamonmuseum

If you've ever seen a piece of jewelry set with lapis lazuli, then you know the shade—a deep, rich blue like a Van Gogh painting or expensive silk. Now imagine an entire city entrance that color, and you've got the Ishtar Gate, one of the gates of the ancient city of Babylon. But this is in Berlin . The structure was built around 575 B.C.E., during the reign of King Nebuchadnezzar II. The Ishtar Gate was the main entrance of Babylon's eight city gates, and it stands almost 50 feet tall. After a period of German excavation in the early 20th century, a replica of the gate was built using original material brought back from modern-day Iraq. The Ishtar Gate is just one of the amazing pieces in the collections of the Pergamon Museum, Berlin's most-visited museum. The other exhibits—divided into three categories: the Antiquities Collection, the Islamic Art Museum, and the Middle East Museum—are equally as mind-blowing. If you've got a hankering to see an enormous sculptural frieze depicting an epic battle between the Greek gods and the giants, then this is also the first stop you need to make on Museum Island. Walking through the gate, you can't help but imagine all the people—not just museum visitors, but men and women through the millennia—who have done the same. Babylon is one of those ancient sites that you know once existed, but it has descended more into mythology that history. In the Pergamon Museum, though, you'll find a real, tangible part of it.